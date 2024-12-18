Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    445th AE Airmen refine their skills during cross-country flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Twelve Citizen Reserve Airmen with the 445th Airlift Wing and 12 members with the 349th AES at Travis AFB, California, trained on a C-17 Globemaster III while making stops at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii during their annual training , May 8-13, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948460
    VIRIN: 240513-F-BT552-1076
    Filename: DOD_110755016
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th AE Airmen refine their skills during cross-country flight, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AES #445AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download