Twelve Citizen Reserve Airmen with the 445th Airlift Wing and 12 members with the 349th AES at Travis AFB, California, trained on a C-17 Globemaster III while making stops at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii during their annual training , May 8-13, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948460
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-BT552-1076
|Filename:
|DOD_110755016
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 445th AE Airmen refine their skills during cross-country flight, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
