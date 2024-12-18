Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Visits NAVSTA Rota to welcome home USS Bulkeley DDG 84

    SPAIN

    12.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    AFN Rota

    The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Naval Station Rota To welcome the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) home from their most recent deployment.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 00:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 948396
    VIRIN: 241220-N-WY042-2001
    Filename: DOD_110754483
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Visits NAVSTA Rota to welcome home USS Bulkeley DDG 84, by PO2 Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navsta Rota
    Navy
    SECNAV
    Sailors
    DDG 84

