Students in Officer Candidate School, Class 05‐25, at the Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), report for their 6th Week (Khaki) Inspection.
This training event assists by providing essential Navy mentorship through repetition and expert detail oriented skills. These skills provide mental and physical qualifications that will transfer and progress directly into fleet impact, overall readiness, and operational success.
#NETC #NSTC #OTCN
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2024 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948381
|VIRIN:
|241114-N-MO673-1024
|Filename:
|DOD_110754324
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th Week (Khaki) Inspection at Officer Training Command Newport - Class 05‐25, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
