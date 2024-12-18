Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Week (Khaki) Inspection at Officer Training Command Newport - Class 05‐25

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    Students in Officer Candidate School, Class 05‐25, at the Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), report for their 6th Week (Khaki) Inspection.

    This training event assists by providing essential Navy mentorship through repetition and expert detail oriented skills. These skills provide mental and physical qualifications that will transfer and progress directly into fleet impact, overall readiness, and operational success.

    Think different. Be different. Be Navy! TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.
    #NETC #NSTC #OTCN

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.28.2024 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948376
    VIRIN: 241114-N-MO673-1018
    Filename: DOD_110754319
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Week (Khaki) Inspection at Officer Training Command Newport - Class 05‐25, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

