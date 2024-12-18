6th Week (Khaki) Inspection at Officer Training Command Newport - Class 05‐25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948375" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students in Officer Candidate School, Class 05‐25, at the Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), report for their 6th Week (Khaki) Inspection.



This training event assists by providing essential Navy mentorship through repetition and expert detail oriented skills. These skills provide mental and physical qualifications that will transfer and progress directly into fleet impact, overall readiness, and operational success.



Think different. Be different. Be Navy! TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.

#NETC #NSTC #OTCN