Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Toys in the tundra

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion distribute toys to children in villages above the Arctic Circle, Alaska, Dec. 4-18, 2024. The Marines’ distributed the toys in support of Toys for Tots to children in remote areas to bolster community relations and enhance the Marines’ ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "CLOUDCAPT" by FineTune Music / https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=475380260

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948332
    VIRIN: 241227-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_110753693
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Toys for Tots
    Joint Operations
    4th LE
    MFRALASKA24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download