Toys in the tundra

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion distribute toys to children in villages above the Arctic Circle, Alaska, Dec. 4-18, 2024. The Marines’ distributed the toys in support of Toys for Tots to children in remote areas to bolster community relations and enhance the Marines’ ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"CLOUDCAPT" by FineTune Music / https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=475380260