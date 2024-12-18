Toys in the tundra

U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion distribute toys to children in villages above the Arctic Circle, Alaska, Dec. 4-18, 2024. The Marines’ distributed the toys in support of Toys for Tots to children in remote areas to bolster community relations and enhance the Marines’ ability to operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"CLOUDCAPT" by FineTune Music / https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=475380260
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 14:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948332
|VIRIN:
|241227-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110753693
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.