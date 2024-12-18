Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division supports Hurricane Helene Relief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. William Reinier    

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, provide critical support to those affected by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, Oct. 12-14. As part of the Immediate Response Force, the 82nd Airborne is uniquely positioned to provide timely support within hours of notification. Paratroopers have been supporting communities in western North Carolina since Oct. 4th. Like in past natural disasters, the Division leveraged its operational expertise in support of lead federal and state agencies in the region. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Will Reinier) ["Talk About Your Feelings (Instrumental Version)" by Josh Woodward (Instrumental Versions) is licensed under CC BY 3.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/?ref=openverse.]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948316
    VIRIN: 241014-A-XU584-3001
    Filename: DOD_110753369
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division supports Hurricane Helene Relief, by MSG William Reinier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane response and relief
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download