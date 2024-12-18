82nd Airborne Division supports Hurricane Helene Relief

Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, provide critical support to those affected by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, Oct. 12-14. As part of the Immediate Response Force, the 82nd Airborne is uniquely positioned to provide timely support within hours of notification. Paratroopers have been supporting communities in western North Carolina since Oct. 4th. Like in past natural disasters, the Division leveraged its operational expertise in support of lead federal and state agencies in the region. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Will Reinier) ["Talk About Your Feelings (Instrumental Version)" by Josh Woodward (Instrumental Versions) is licensed under CC BY 3.0. To view a copy of this license, visit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/?ref=openverse.]
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 11:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948316
|VIRIN:
|241014-A-XU584-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110753369
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
