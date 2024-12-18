Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Air Force 2024 Year in Review Montage Video

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo, Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari, Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski, Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini, Senior Airman Antonio Salfran and Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann

    49th Wing

    A montage of video footage and photos from events throughout the year can be seen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, January - December, 2024. Team Holloman graduated new pilots and sensor operators, welcomed a new command team, supported local fire recovery efforts, and more while working to accomplish the 49th Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948315
    VIRIN: 241227-F-AM292-1505
    Filename: DOD_110753338
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    This work, Holloman Air Force 2024 Year in Review Montage Video, by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, SrA Michelle Ferrari, SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, SrA Antonio Salfran and A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Holloman AFB
    year in review
    montage
    Alamogordo
    end of year

