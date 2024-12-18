A montage of video footage and photos from events throughout the year can be seen at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, January - December, 2024. Team Holloman graduated new pilots and sensor operators, welcomed a new command team, supported local fire recovery efforts, and more while working to accomplish the 49th Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948315
|VIRIN:
|241227-F-AM292-1505
|Filename:
|DOD_110753338
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holloman Air Force 2024 Year in Review Montage Video, by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, SrA Michelle Ferrari, SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini, SrA Antonio Salfran and A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
