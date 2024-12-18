Marine Minute: 51-24 (AFN VERSION)

This week’s Marine Minute highlights a series of key exercises demonstrating the U.S. Marine Corps’ global reach and versatility. Featured exercises include Iron Fist 24, Nordic Response, Tiger Strike 24, Predator’s Run 24, Resolute Dragon 24, Freezing Winds 24, and Steel Knight 24. These training events underscore the Corps’ ability to rapidly deploy and conduct operations in diverse environments worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Demarcus)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|948308
|VIRIN:
|241218-M-YS392-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110753264
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
