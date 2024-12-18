Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 51-24 (AFN VERSION)

    12.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    This week’s Marine Minute highlights a series of key exercises demonstrating the U.S. Marine Corps’ global reach and versatility. Featured exercises include Iron Fist 24, Nordic Response, Tiger Strike 24, Predator’s Run 24, Resolute Dragon 24, Freezing Winds 24, and Steel Knight 24. These training events underscore the Corps’ ability to rapidly deploy and conduct operations in diverse environments worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Demarcus)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 13:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 51-24 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    1st MAW
    3D MAR DIV
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS

