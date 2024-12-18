435th AGOW: decisively employing airpower at the forward edge of battle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operation Wing rapidly deploy forces to the European and African theater, conduct command and control, and project combat airpower in support of combined forces air commander and joint objectives. The 4th Air Support Operations Group, 435th Communications Operations Group, and 435th Contingency Response Group, work together to ensure decisive employment of airpower at the forward edge of battle. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)