Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435th AGOW: decisively employing airpower at the forward edge of battle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operation Wing rapidly deploy forces to the European and African theater, conduct command and control, and project combat airpower in support of combined forces air commander and joint objectives. The 4th Air Support Operations Group, 435th Communications Operations Group, and 435th Contingency Response Group, work together to ensure decisive employment of airpower at the forward edge of battle. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 03:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948276
    VIRIN: 241227-F-VY348-7438
    Filename: DOD_110752954
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AGOW: decisively employing airpower at the forward edge of battle, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    435th AGOW
    435th CRG
    435th COG
    435th ASOG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download