435th AGOW: decisively employing airpower at the forward edge of battle

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operation Wing rapidly deploy forces to the European and African theater, conduct command and control, and project combat airpower in support of combined forces air commander and joint objectives. The 4th Air Support Operations Group, 435th Communications Operations Group, and 435th Contingency Response Group, work together to ensure decisive employment of airpower at the forward edge of battle. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|12.26.2024
|12.27.2024 03:50
|Video Productions
|948276
|241227-F-VY348-7438
|DOD_110752954
|00:04:06
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
