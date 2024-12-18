Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM Celebrates Mes CHamoru

    ASAN, GUAM

    03.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    240328-N-ML137-1001 ASAN, Guam (March 28, 2024) Staff from Joint Region Marianas celebrate the culture and heritage of Guam during Mes CHamoru Heritage Month, March 28. Staff participated in festivities throughout JRM headquarters, including a Kelaguen Cook-off, a Battle of the Legends door decorating contest, and a special presentation of CHamoru language, history and culture by members from Chief Hurao Academy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 23:40
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ASAN, GU

    TAGS

    Guam
    diversity
    cultural heritage
    special observance
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Biba CHamoru

