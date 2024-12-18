JRM Celebrates Mes CHamoru

240328-N-ML137-1001 ASAN, Guam (March 28, 2024) Staff from Joint Region Marianas celebrate the culture and heritage of Guam during Mes CHamoru Heritage Month, March 28. Staff participated in festivities throughout JRM headquarters, including a Kelaguen Cook-off, a Battle of the Legends door decorating contest, and a special presentation of CHamoru language, history and culture by members from Chief Hurao Academy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948272
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-ML137-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110752824
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.