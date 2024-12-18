JRM Celebrates Mes CHamoru

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240328-N-ML137-1001 ASAN, Guam (March 28, 2024) Staff from Joint Region Marianas celebrate the culture and heritage of Guam during Mes CHamoru Heritage Month, March 28. Staff participated in festivities throughout JRM headquarters, including a Kelaguen Cook-off, a Battle of the Legends door decorating contest, and a special presentation of CHamoru language, history and culture by members from Chief Hurao Academy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer).