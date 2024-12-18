911th Airlift Wing Year in Review

A succint B-roll package for the 911th Airlfit Wing's year in review for 2024. Please see below for events represented in video and links guiding to further information and finalized productions. (U.S. Air Force video compiled by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi
TIME STAMP EVENT DATE
00:00:02:00 911th SFS at Camp Dawson April 4
More info:
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/938155/911th-security-forces-defenders-heavy-weapons-training-b-roll
00:00:27:05 32nd APS PortDawg Challenge April 18
More info:
https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/afrcportdawgchallenge2024
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/470689/top-dawgs-32nd-aps-brings-home-bulldog-trophy
00:01:13:09 Exercise Reserve Steel June 9-14
More Info:
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/931372/exercise-reserve-steel-iv-feat-royal-auxiliary-air-force-612-sqd
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/475702/911th-aes-joins-with-raf-612-sqn-exercise-reserve-steel-iv
00:02:11:17 Exercise Patriot Medic Aug 2-17
More info:
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/936525/exercise-patriot-medic-2024
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/479328/slow-smooth-fast-medical-airmen-participate-patriot-medic-2024
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/479307/passion-and-practice-patriot-medic-24-influenced-staff-sgt-alexis-workman
