    911th Airlift Wing Year in Review

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree, Staff Sgt. James Fritz, Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi, Richard Kaulfers and Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick

    911th Airlift Wing

    A succint B-roll package for the 911th Airlfit Wing's year in review for 2024. Please see below for events represented in video and links guiding to further information and finalized productions. (U.S. Air Force video compiled by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi

    TIME STAMP EVENT DATE
    00:00:02:00 911th SFS at Camp Dawson April 4
    More info:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/938155/911th-security-forces-defenders-heavy-weapons-training-b-roll

    00:00:27:05 32nd APS PortDawg Challenge April 18
    More info:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/afrcportdawgchallenge2024
    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/470689/top-dawgs-32nd-aps-brings-home-bulldog-trophy

    00:01:13:09 Exercise Reserve Steel June 9-14
    More Info:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/931372/exercise-reserve-steel-iv-feat-royal-auxiliary-air-force-612-sqd
    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/475702/911th-aes-joins-with-raf-612-sqn-exercise-reserve-steel-iv

    00:02:11:17 Exercise Patriot Medic Aug 2-17
    More info:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/936525/exercise-patriot-medic-2024
    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/479328/slow-smooth-fast-medical-airmen-participate-patriot-medic-2024
    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/479307/passion-and-practice-patriot-medic-24-influenced-staff-sgt-alexis-workman

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948250
    VIRIN: 241226-F-F3669-2515
    Filename: DOD_110752532
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, 911th Airlift Wing Year in Review, by MSgt Diana Ferree, SSgt James Fritz, MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, Richard Kaulfers and TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

