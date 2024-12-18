911th Airlift Wing Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948250" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A succint B-roll package for the 911th Airlfit Wing's year in review for 2024. Please see below for events represented in video and links guiding to further information and finalized productions. (U.S. Air Force video compiled by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi



TIME STAMP EVENT DATE

00:00:02:00 911th SFS at Camp Dawson April 4

More info:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/938155/911th-security-forces-defenders-heavy-weapons-training-b-roll



00:00:27:05 32nd APS PortDawg Challenge April 18

More info:

https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/afrcportdawgchallenge2024

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/470689/top-dawgs-32nd-aps-brings-home-bulldog-trophy



00:01:13:09 Exercise Reserve Steel June 9-14

More Info:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/931372/exercise-reserve-steel-iv-feat-royal-auxiliary-air-force-612-sqd

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/475702/911th-aes-joins-with-raf-612-sqn-exercise-reserve-steel-iv



00:02:11:17 Exercise Patriot Medic Aug 2-17

More info:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/936525/exercise-patriot-medic-2024

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/479328/slow-smooth-fast-medical-airmen-participate-patriot-medic-2024

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/479307/passion-and-practice-patriot-medic-24-influenced-staff-sgt-alexis-workman