    Ramstein Road Trips Episode 6: Winter Market Wonderland

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, travel to Heidelberg and Kaiserslautern, Germany, as part of the sixth episode Ramstein Road Trips, Dec. 18, 2024. RRT is a travel series on the Ramstein Air Base official Facebook page and Youtube channel, providing budget-friendly travel options in the local area for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Road Trips Episode 6: Winter Market Wonderland, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Ramstein Air Base
    Christmas Market
    Road Trip
    Ramstein Road Trips

