Ramstein Road Trips Episode 6: Winter Market Wonderland

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, travel to Heidelberg and Kaiserslautern, Germany, as part of the sixth episode Ramstein Road Trips, Dec. 18, 2024. RRT is a travel series on the Ramstein Air Base official Facebook page and Youtube channel, providing budget-friendly travel options in the local area for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|12.18.2024
|12.26.2024 06:40
|Series
|948235
|241218-F-VY348-3823
|DOD_110752341
|00:03:03
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|1
