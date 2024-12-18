Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC/CFC/USFK Change of Command Ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    12.19.2024

    Video by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    On Dec. 20, 2024, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea bid farewell to Gen. Paul J. LaCamera and formally welcome Gen. Xavier T. Brunson. During the change of command ceremony, Gen. LaCamera will relinquish duties as the United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander to Gen. Brunson.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 22:50
    Length: 01:30:46
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR

    Change of Command

