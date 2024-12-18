Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK/UNC/CFC Change of Command 2024

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Video coverage of the Change of Command Ceremony between Outgoing USFK/UNC/CFC Commander Gen. Paul J. LaCamera and the incoming Commander Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, December 20, 2024, at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.26.2024 00:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948227
    VIRIN: 241220-A-CP971-3089
    Filename: DOD_110752244
    Length: 01:30:46
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USFK/UNC/CFC Change of Command 2024, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command, USFK, UNC, CFC

