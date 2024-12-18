Video coverage of the Change of Command Ceremony between Outgoing USFK/UNC/CFC Commander Gen. Paul J. LaCamera and the incoming Commander Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, December 20, 2024, at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2024 00:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948227
|VIRIN:
|241220-A-CP971-3089
|Filename:
|DOD_110752244
|Length:
|01:30:46
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USFK/UNC/CFC Change of Command 2024, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.