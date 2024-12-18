Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st IBCT Holiday shout outs from Kosovo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSOVO

    12.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the Kosovo Force Regional Command East, led by Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, provide Christmas messages to their friends and families back home.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.25.2024 05:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948224
    VIRIN: 241225-A-HY815-7794
    Filename: DOD_110752167
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st IBCT Holiday shout outs from Kosovo, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    41IBCT
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download