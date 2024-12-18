Operation Santa Claus 2024: Alaska Guard delivers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Alaska National Guard deliver holiday cheer to the remote community of Yakutat as part of the annual Operation Santa Claus on Dec. 18, 2024. The mission brings gifts, supplies, and Christmas joy to children and families in partnership with the Guard’s Child and Youth Program.



Aircrews in military aircraft, including the C-17 Globemaster III, transported Santa and Mrs. Claus to Yakutat. The Alaska National Guard planned and executed the mission, showcasing their commitment to serving remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto, produced by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)