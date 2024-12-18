Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Santa Claus 2024: Alaska Guard delivers

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the Alaska National Guard deliver holiday cheer to the remote community of Yakutat as part of the annual Operation Santa Claus on Dec. 18, 2024. The mission brings gifts, supplies, and Christmas joy to children and families in partnership with the Guard’s Child and Youth Program.

    Aircrews in military aircraft, including the C-17 Globemaster III, transported Santa and Mrs. Claus to Yakutat. The Alaska National Guard planned and executed the mission, showcasing their commitment to serving remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto, produced by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948170
    VIRIN: 241218-A-AW306-5839
    Filename: DOD_110751685
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Hometown: YAKUTAT, ALASKA, US

    Community Relations
    Operation Santa Claus 2024
    Community Engangement
    Child & Youth Program (CYP)

