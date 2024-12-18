Members of the Alaska National Guard deliver holiday cheer to the remote community of Yakutat as part of the annual Operation Santa Claus on Dec. 18, 2024. The mission brings gifts, supplies, and Christmas joy to children and families in partnership with the Guard’s Child and Youth Program.
Aircrews in military aircraft, including the C-17 Globemaster III, transported Santa and Mrs. Claus to Yakutat. The Alaska National Guard planned and executed the mission, showcasing their commitment to serving remote communities across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto, produced by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)
This work, Operation Santa Claus 2024: Alaska Guard delivers, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
