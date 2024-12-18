Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FMS Poland Ebbing Arrival

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Miles Chrisman 

    188th Wing

    The 33rd Fighter Wing and Ebbing Air National Guard Base welcomed the arrival of the first two Polish Air Force F-35A Lightning II
    aircraft on December 23, 2024. This marks a significant milestone in the Foreign Military Sales training program and highlights the strong partnership between the U.S. and Poland. The aircraft’s arrival will kickstart Polish pilot training at Ebbing ANGB, beginning in January 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Miles Chrisman)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948142
    VIRIN: 241223-Z-ML838-1119
    Filename: DOD_110751232
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    F-35
    Poland
    Arkansas
    FMS
    188th Wing

