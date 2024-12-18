Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beholder's Gaze 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Chem Biodefense Program and U.S. INDOPACOM conducted Beholders Gaze 2024. This DTRA-JSTO supported experiment is performed to ensure the JointForce can effectively integrate innovative operational concepts with innovative technologies to better detect and understand emerging chemical and biological threats.

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    DTRA JSTO
    U.S Indopacom
    chem bio program

