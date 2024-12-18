Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL 2024 Highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2024

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Air Force Research Laboratory leads the discovery, development and delivery of warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. Take a look at the highlights from 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948101
    VIRIN: 241223-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750925
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL 2024 Highlights, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Review
    AFRL
    Technology
    USAF
    Highlights
    2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download