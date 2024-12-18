Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Holiday Block Leave: Exodus Operations

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Trainees in various stages of Basic Combat Training at the Fires Center of Fort Sill paused their training to perform Exodus Operation, in which they vacated the installation and went home for Holiday Block Leave on Dec. 19, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948096
    VIRIN: 241219-D-NR812-1587
    PIN: 07
    Filename: DOD_110750886
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Fort Sill
    TRADOC
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Holiday Block Leave
    HBL
    HBL2024

