    Space to Explore: Welcome to Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A video to welcome newcomers at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024. VSFB prides itself in its ever-growing opportunities for advancing quality of life on the installation, and encourages newcomers to go out and explore the space that is VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 12:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948092
    VIRIN: 241218-X-XI961-1009
    Filename: DOD_110750764
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF

