Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Football vs Oregon State

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Ward 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    The final home football game for the United States Air Force Academy's football team, where they took on Oregon State.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948080
    VIRIN: 241116-F-PC759-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750638
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Football vs Oregon State, by SSgt Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    NCAA
    Flyover
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Fly Fight Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download