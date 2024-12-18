The final home football game for the United States Air Force Academy's football team, where they took on Oregon State.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 11:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948080
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-PC759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110750638
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Football vs Oregon State, by SSgt Michael Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.