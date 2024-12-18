Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMONI 2024 Holiday Greetings Message

    SUITLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Lonnie Harrell and Amanda Schuler Zepp

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. - Rear Admiral Mike Brookes, Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, and his wife Wendy wish the workforce a happy 2024 holiday season. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy video by Lonnie Harrell)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 09:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948070
    VIRIN: 241202-N-UI320-7790
    Filename: DOD_110750546
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: SUITLAND, MARYLAND, US

    This work, COMONI 2024 Holiday Greetings Message, by Lonnie Harrell and Amanda Schuler Zepp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ONI
    Holiday 2024

