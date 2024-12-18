SUITLAND, Md. - Rear Admiral Mike Brookes, Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, and his wife Wendy wish the workforce a happy 2024 holiday season. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy video by Lonnie Harrell)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 09:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|948070
|VIRIN:
|241202-N-UI320-7790
|Filename:
|DOD_110750546
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|SUITLAND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, COMONI 2024 Holiday Greetings Message, by Lonnie Harrell and Amanda Schuler Zepp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.