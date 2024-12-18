U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Porras Vargas, Military Training Instructor, 37th Training Wing, explains a typical day as a Master MTI and the benefits of the position. This video is part three of a ten-part series highlighting the different career options within the Military Training Instructor series for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Chapter three focuses on the Master MTI referred to as a Blue Rope. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 09:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948065
|VIRIN:
|241223-F-FV908-6273
|Filename:
|DOD_110750462
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force and Space Force Military Training Instructor career paths - Chapter 3, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.