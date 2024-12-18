Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Thunder 169th Field Artillery Brigade Holiday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Col. William Diprofio and Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Julian, with Task Force Thunder, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, gives a holiday season greeting to Soldiers, family and employers in the CENTCOM AOR, Dec. 19, 2024. (Video by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios, U.S. Army)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 07:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948050
    VIRIN: 241219-A-MC011-1001
    Filename: DOD_110750362
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Thunder 169th Field Artillery Brigade Holiday Shoutout, by SPC Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    TF Thunder
    Task Force Thunder 169th Field Artillery Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download