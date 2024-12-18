U.S. Army Spc. Israel Fernandez with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard shares a holiday message from Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 2024. (Army National Guard video by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 05:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|948042
|VIRIN:
|241223-Z-BK944-8081
|Filename:
|DOD_110750284
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|READING, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Israel Fernandez / Holiday Season, by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.