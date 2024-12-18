Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet the Team: Andrea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    04.22.2024

    Video by Amy Burrell 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas

    In this "Meet the Team" video series, meet Andrea Gutierrez, an engineering intern for NAVFAC Marianas. She is a University of Guam student studying civil engineering and explains why she became interested in a career in construction.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 00:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 948025
    VIRIN: 240423-N-QV371-2907
    Filename: DOD_110750079
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Team: Andrea, by Amy Burrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download