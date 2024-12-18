In this "Meet the Team" video series, meet Andrea Gutierrez, an engineering intern for NAVFAC Marianas. She is a University of Guam student studying civil engineering and explains why she became interested in a career in construction.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2024 00:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|948025
|VIRIN:
|240423-N-QV371-2907
|Filename:
|DOD_110750079
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet the Team: Andrea, by Amy Burrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.