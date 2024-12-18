Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joyce Bailey Holiday Shoutout

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Caelum Astra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Joyce Bailey, Management and Program Analyst, wishes her family and friends in Florida and Georgia, happy holidays from Camp Casey, South Korea Dec. 17, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 22:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 948014
    VIRIN: 241218-A-XO196-3413
    Filename: DOD_110749982
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joyce Bailey Holiday Shoutout, by PFC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    IMCOM-PACIFIC
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

