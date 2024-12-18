Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinsel Town comes to Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Okinawa

    Iam Tongi and MAX, performing artists, visited and performed at Tinsel Town on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6-7, 2024. The installation holds the event each year as part of holiday festivities offered to service members, their families and those will base access. (Courtesy asset)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 20:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948004
    VIRIN: 241206-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110749915
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Defense Media Activity
    Kadena AB
    USAF
    American Forces Network Pacific

