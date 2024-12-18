Iam Tongi and MAX, performing artists, visited and performed at Tinsel Town on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6-7, 2024. The installation holds the event each year as part of holiday festivities offered to service members, their families and those will base access. (Courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2024 20:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948004
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110749915
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tinsel Town comes to Kadena, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.