    Drive and Determination Push Battle Group Soldiers through Norwegian Foot March

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    12.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Michael Dunagan 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the NATO Multinational Battle Group participate in an 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, Dec. 21, 2024. Nearly 120 soldiers, representing the U.S., U.K., Poland and Romania, arrived in the early morning hours to check in and weigh their rucksacks. Each soldier is required to carry a minimum of 24 pounds, not including their water source. Participants were prescribed a time in which they must complete the march, based on their age group and gender. Completion time standards ranged from four and a half to six hours. Soldiers who finished within their allotted time earned the honor of wearing a badge they can place alongside their medals and decorations on their dress uniform. The march is designed to push participants to their limits, testing both their physical capabilities and mental fortitude. Events like this enhance the spirit of camaraderie within the Battle Group and improve overall physical and mental readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan.)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947981
    VIRIN: 241219-Z-SG623-6991
    Filename: DOD_110749644
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    First Team
    XVIII Abn Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

