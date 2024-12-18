Drive and Determination Push Battle Group Soldiers through Norwegian Foot March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the NATO Multinational Battle Group participate in an 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, Dec. 21, 2024. Nearly 120 soldiers, representing the U.S., U.K., Poland and Romania, arrived in the early morning hours to check in and weigh their rucksacks. Each soldier is required to carry a minimum of 24 pounds, not including their water source. Participants were prescribed a time in which they must complete the march, based on their age group and gender. Completion time standards ranged from four and a half to six hours. Soldiers who finished within their allotted time earned the honor of wearing a badge they can place alongside their medals and decorations on their dress uniform. The march is designed to push participants to their limits, testing both their physical capabilities and mental fortitude. Events like this enhance the spirit of camaraderie within the Battle Group and improve overall physical and mental readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan.)