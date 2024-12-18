A Holiday Surprise: Messages from Home

For many, the holidays are spent at home surrounded by family and friends. But for deployed Airmen, serving far from home means missing the moments that matter most.
We invited them to record a holiday message for their loved ones, but what they didn’t know was that their families had a special surprise waiting for them. This is their holiday surprise. (U.S. Air Force video)
