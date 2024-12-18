Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Holiday Surprise: Messages from Home

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant, Senior Airman Violette Hosack and Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem

    United States Air Forces Central           

    For many, the holidays are spent at home surrounded by family and friends. But for deployed Airmen, serving far from home means missing the moments that matter most.

    We invited them to record a holiday message for their loved ones, but what they didn’t know was that their families had a special surprise waiting for them. This is their holiday surprise. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.22.2024 07:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Christmas
    Holidays
    AFCENT
    Deployed Surprise
    Surprise Video

