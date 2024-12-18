ACE: Igniting the Warfighter Imperative

Team JBLE recently executes an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2024. The week-long event aligned objectives with the shift in deployment culture, testing the installations capability to stage operations in multiple austere locations.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2024 22:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
