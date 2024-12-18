Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACE: Igniting the Warfighter Imperative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Team JBLE recently executes an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 15, 2024. The week-long event aligned objectives with the shift in deployment culture, testing the installations capability to stage operations in multiple austere locations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947976
    VIRIN: 240215-F-MJ338-1002
    Filename: DOD_110749584
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACE: Igniting the Warfighter Imperative, by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Air Force
    Exercise
    Deployment
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download