    Legacy of Service | Colonel and Captain Walker (90sec)

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Col. William Walker and Capt. Rachel Walker of USACAPOC(A) (U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command) share part of their family story as they participate in the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop on Fort Liberty, NC, Dec. 13, 2024. USACAPOC(A) conducts this annual operation to give soldiers the opportunity to earn jump-wings from participating foreign allies and to collect Christmas gifts to donate for Toys for Tots. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

