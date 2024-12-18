Legacy of Service | Colonel and Captain Walker (90sec)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. William Walker and Capt. Rachel Walker of USACAPOC(A) (U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command) share part of their family story as they participate in the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop on Fort Liberty, NC, Dec. 13, 2024. USACAPOC(A) conducts this annual operation to give soldiers the opportunity to earn jump-wings from participating foreign allies and to collect Christmas gifts to donate for Toys for Tots. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)