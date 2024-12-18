Winter Traditions Across Misawa - Christmas

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Drake Keske, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron support section chief, bakes cookies with his wife McKensie and son Brett at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. By celebrating winter traditions, U.S. Air Force members maintain a connection to their heritage, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive military culture, which benefits both individuals and the broader mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|12.15.2024
|12.21.2024 04:10
|Series
|947968
|241215-F-VG726-4693
|DOD_110749371
|00:00:28
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
