    Winter Traditions Across Misawa - Christmas

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Drake Keske, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron support section chief, bakes cookies with his wife McKensie and son Brett at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. By celebrating winter traditions, U.S. Air Force members maintain a connection to their heritage, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive military culture, which benefits both individuals and the broader mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.21.2024 04:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 947968
    VIRIN: 241215-F-VG726-4693
    Filename: DOD_110749371
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

