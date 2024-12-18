Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Traditions - Yule

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Chalquest, 35th Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Division occupational safety technician, shows how he and his daughter celebrate Yule at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. By celebrating winter traditions, U.S. Air Force members maintain a connection to their heritage, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive military culture, which benefits both individuals and the broader mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    35th Fighter Wing
    Yule
    Winter Traditions

