Winter Traditions - Yule

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Chalquest, 35th Fighter Wing Occupational Safety Division occupational safety technician, shows how he and his daughter celebrate Yule at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. By celebrating winter traditions, U.S. Air Force members maintain a connection to their heritage, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive military culture, which benefits both individuals and the broader mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|12.14.2024
|12.21.2024 02:05
|Series
|947962
|241214-F-VG726-1382
|DOD_110749340
|00:00:33
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
