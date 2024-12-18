Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC command chaplain Col. William Braswell holiday message

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Air Combat Command command chaplain Col. William Braswell gives a holiday message for Airmen, in particular those who are deployed or working shifts throughout the holidays and may be away from their families. He stresses to reach out to wingmen in your Air Force family, as we are never alone. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 20:21
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    deployed
    holidays
    holiday message
    spiritual fitness
    Command Chaplain
    Air Combat Command (ACC)

