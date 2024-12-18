Air Combat Command command chaplain Col. William Braswell gives a holiday message for Airmen, in particular those who are deployed or working shifts throughout the holidays and may be away from their families. He stresses to reach out to wingmen in your Air Force family, as we are never alone. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 20:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|947958
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110749235
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC command chaplain Col. William Braswell holiday message, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.