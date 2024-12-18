ACC command chaplain Col. William Braswell holiday message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947958" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Combat Command command chaplain Col. William Braswell gives a holiday message for Airmen, in particular those who are deployed or working shifts throughout the holidays and may be away from their families. He stresses to reach out to wingmen in your Air Force family, as we are never alone. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)