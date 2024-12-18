Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24 B-Roll: 15th MEU Faces - Sgt. Jessa Bucsit

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINES

    04.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jessa Bucsit, a food service specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Filipino native, describes her experience in the Marine Corps and the significance of returning to the Philippines to participate in Exercise Balikatan 2024 aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a port visit to Subic Bay, Philippines, April 20, 2024. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral capabilities, interoperability, trust, and cooperation. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947948
    VIRIN: 241220-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110749042
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24 B-Roll: 15th MEU Faces - Sgt. Jessa Bucsit, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Philippines
    Marines
    Balikatan
    CLB-15
    USS Somerset

