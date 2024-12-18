Balikatan 24 B-Roll: 15th MEU Faces - Sgt. Jessa Bucsit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947948" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jessa Bucsit, a food service specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Filipino native, describes her experience in the Marine Corps and the significance of returning to the Philippines to participate in Exercise Balikatan 2024 aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a port visit to Subic Bay, Philippines, April 20, 2024. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral capabilities, interoperability, trust, and cooperation. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)