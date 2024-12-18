Leaders assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, hiked 28 miles through mountainous terrain during the Trek-2-Brek event, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2024, through Camp Hale and Breckenridge, Colorado. The brigade’s leaders embraced mountaineering culture as a means of building unity and lethality through physical obstacles in a harsh environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
Music permissions via Universalproductionmusic.com
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 18:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947945
|VIRIN:
|241003-A-LV856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110749039
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.