    Trek-2-Brek

    BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Leaders assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, hiked 28 miles through mountainous terrain during the Trek-2-Brek event, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2024, through Camp Hale and Breckenridge, Colorado. The brigade’s leaders embraced mountaineering culture as a means of building unity and lethality through physical obstacles in a harsh environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

    Music permissions via Universalproductionmusic.com

    TAGS

    2SBCT
    Steadfast and Loyal
    Battle of Kamdesh
    Trek-2-Brek
    Soldier of the Summit

