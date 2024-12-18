video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/947945" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leaders assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, hiked 28 miles through mountainous terrain during the Trek-2-Brek event, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2024, through Camp Hale and Breckenridge, Colorado. The brigade’s leaders embraced mountaineering culture as a means of building unity and lethality through physical obstacles in a harsh environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)



Music permissions via Universalproductionmusic.com