B-roll of Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa Central Issue Facility (CIF) at Torii Station, Japan.
Shot by Sarah Ridenour on April 12, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|947908
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-IK992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110748278
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Central Issue Facility (CIF), Okinawa - B-Roll, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.