Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force prepares cordon for 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The Air Force element of the 60th Presidential Inauguration cordon, primarily consisting of members from Air Force District of Washington, rehearse and conduct a uniform inspection on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. The cordon will fulfill a joint mission to provide a ceremonial role along the route of the 2025 Presidential Inaugural Parade. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947900
    VIRIN: 241216-F-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_110748223
    Length: 00:09:10
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force prepares cordon for 60th Presidential Inauguration, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60thPresidentialInauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download