Air Force prepares cordon for 60th Presidential Inauguration

The Air Force element of the 60th Presidential Inauguration cordon, primarily consisting of members from Air Force District of Washington, rehearse and conduct a uniform inspection on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Dec. 16, 2024. The cordon will fulfill a joint mission to provide a ceremonial role along the route of the 2025 Presidential Inaugural Parade. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)