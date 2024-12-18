TRIREEFFAC-KB Plank Owner: Tim Wolfe

A "Plank Owner" is someone who was a member of the crew (or an employee) of a ship (or organization) when that ship (or organization) was officially commissioned, or in the case of TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRIREEFFAC-KB), when it achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability (IOC) on September 30, 1989.
TRIREEFFAC-KB marked its 35th Anniversary in 2024. We are not sure how many original Plank Owners there were, but we do know this core group of "Pioneers" paved the way for the outstanding organization that TRIREFFAC-KB has become today!
Tim Wolfe, the command Apprenticeship Program Administrator, recalls his first days at TRIREFFAC-KB in the sheet metal shop, and the pride he has in the growth and success of the Apprenticeship Program … A program, established in 1990, that he helped build and manage for more than 30 years.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|947890
|VIRIN:
|241220-N-OE098-6997
|Filename:
|DOD_110748179
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.