    434th FAB Holiday Greetings

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    PFC Lea Bell, PV2 Trinity Freeman, PFC Heather Ehrie and PV2 John Powe send holiday greetings prior to departure from Fort Sill for Holiday Block Leave.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:05
    Category: Greetings
    Location: US

    Holiday Season
    HBL
    Holiday 2024

