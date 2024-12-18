Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Command Holiday Greeting 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Christopher DeWitt 

    United States Space Command

    Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, USSPACECOM command senior enlisted leader, send holiday greetings to service members and their families.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947867
    VIRIN: 241121-F-JY173-1001
    Filename: DOD_110747974
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    This work, U.S. Space Command Holiday Greeting 2024, by Christopher DeWitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Space Command
    USSPACECOM

