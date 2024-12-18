Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Camp, Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Summer Training Basic Camp is a month-long training event designed to introduce Army ROTC cadets to the Army. The objective is to develop leadership skills, provide training in individual and leader tasks for small unit tactical operations, instill the Warrior Ethos, and reinforce our Army Values.

    Learn more about CST and Basic Camp: https://armyrotc.army.mil/basic-camp/

    Music used under purchased Universal Production Music library license.

    Army ROTC
    Cadet Summer Training
    basic camp
    Army ROTC CST

