Basic Camp, Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training

Cadet Summer Training Basic Camp is a month-long training event designed to introduce Army ROTC cadets to the Army. The objective is to develop leadership skills, provide training in individual and leader tasks for small unit tactical operations, instill the Warrior Ethos, and reinforce our Army Values.



Learn more about CST and Basic Camp: https://armyrotc.army.mil/basic-camp/



