Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian New Employee Orientation 5 pt. 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Part two of the fifth video for civilian new employee orientation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 12:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 947854
    VIRIN: 241220-F-DA270-1003
    Filename: DOD_110747781
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian New Employee Orientation 5 pt. 2, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download