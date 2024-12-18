Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force 5th Anniversary Party B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Britianie Teston 

    377th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force 5th Anniversary Party B-roll, December 29, 2024 Albuquerque, NM

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 947835
    VIRIN: 241219-O-CX280-2844
    Filename: DOD_110747354
    Length: 00:06:46
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force 5th Anniversary Party B-roll, by Britianie Teston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    AFRL
    kirtland afb
    Space force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download