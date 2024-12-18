Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa's Naughty List - Wear Your Life Jacket (USACE Edition)

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    You don't want to get caught on Santa's naughty list. Make sure you wear your life jacket when on or near the water.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 10:56
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

    USACE
    Santa
    Gossett
    Fort Worth District
    Benbrook
    Naughty List

