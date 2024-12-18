Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1 December 20

    AVIANO, ITALY

    12.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of ‘Wyvern 1 Radio’, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Dustin Griffith, 31st MDG interim senior enlisted leader, discusses the holiday season and how Wyvern Nation can support one another at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 20, 2024. Throughout the segment, Curtis and Griffith mentioned the challenges that come with deployments during the holiday season and reminded Wyverns to stay alert and observant on and off the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 09:25
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Holiday Season
    Return with Honor
    Wyvern Nation
    Wyvern 1 Radio

