Wyvern 1 December 20

On this edition of ‘Wyvern 1 Radio’, U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Dustin Griffith, 31st MDG interim senior enlisted leader, discusses the holiday season and how Wyvern Nation can support one another at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 20, 2024. Throughout the segment, Curtis and Griffith mentioned the challenges that come with deployments during the holiday season and reminded Wyverns to stay alert and observant on and off the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)