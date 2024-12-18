Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Navy Game "Love is Blind" parody - 60 second version

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Austin Rooney                              

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    This is a parody dating show spot produced for the 2024 Army Navy game, featuring Tim Godbee, a U.S. Navy veteran who was featured on the Netflix reality show Love is Blind. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 09:30
    Location: US

    This work, Army Navy Game "Love is Blind" parody - 60 second version, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Navy Game

